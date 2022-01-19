EBRSO searching for man wanted for stealing AC units

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is looking for a man wanted for allegedly stealing AC units.

According to the report back in December of 2021 deputies were dispatched to a business on Jefferson Highway regarding the theft of multiple AC units.

Deputies are looking for the man wanted in the picture below and believe he drives a dark blue Dodge truck.

EBRSO is searching for a man who allegedly stole AC units. (EBRSO)

If you have any information on the suspect please call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Larceny Division (225) 389-8784 or Crime Stoppers (225)344-STOP.

