EBRSO searching for man wanted for stealing AC units

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is looking for a man wanted for allegedly stealing AC units.

According to the report back in December of 2021 deputies were dispatched to a business on Jefferson Highway regarding the theft of multiple AC units.

Deputies are looking for the man wanted in the picture below and believe he drives a dark blue Dodge truck.

EBRSO is searching for a man who allegedly stole AC units.
EBRSO is searching for a man who allegedly stole AC units.(EBRSO)

If you have any information on the suspect please call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Larceny Division (225) 389-8784 or Crime Stoppers (225)344-STOP.

