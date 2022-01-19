Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Couple married for 80 years reunites in hospital after COVID-19 separated them

Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they received a COVID-19 diagnosis. They were able to be reunited for a visit.(Covenant Health)
By Emily Van de Riet and Amber Stegall
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A husband and wife who have been married for 80 years were recently separated due to a double COVID-19 diagnosis. But after many days apart, they were finally reunited in a hospital room.

Sterman Young, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, and his 96-year-old wife Virgie Young were both recently diagnosed with COVID-19, KCBD reports. Sterman Young has been hospitalized at Covenant Health for 10 days. While his wife was not hospitalized, they were not able to see each other since they both became sick.

But after finally being reunited for a visit, their advice is to keep loving each other and stick to “‘til death do us part” forever.

The couple lived on neighboring farms in north Texas when they were young and eloped on July 3, 1941. They settled in the city of Post, Texas, in 1947 and had three children. They now have grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Five years ago, the House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature issued a resolution congratulating the Youngs on their 75th wedding anniversary.

No further details on Sterman Young’s condition in the hospital were released.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Edwards launches statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force
Gov. Edwards launches statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force
FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President...
Jan. 6 committee obtains phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Planning and zoning approved a 900 home subdivision on Old Scenic Hwy, just outside of Zachary...
900 home subdivision approved outside of Zachary
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights