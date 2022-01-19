BR officials encourage residents to prepare for possible wintry mix this week

The following is a press release from the City of Baton Rouge-Parish of East Baton Rouge Mayor’s office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans, East Baton Rouge Parish will see a healthy stretch of cold temperatures this week. A cold front will pass through the parish beginning Wednesday night until early Thursday morning, with strong to locally severe storms forecasted for Wednesday night. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to near or below freezing, which will lead to freezing rain Thursday evening through Friday morning with hazardous impacts expected. Cold weather is expected to continue through the weekend with hard freezes possible. Wind chills are forecasted in the upper teens to 20′s both Friday and Saturday morning.

East Baton Rouge Parish residents should prepare for winter conditions.

“Stay informed on the latest weather forecasts by monitoring your local weather radio and TV stations. Take time to ensure your home is prepared by testing your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, bring vulnerable plants inside or cover them, and have a plan in place for your pets to stay warm. Also, check on your family, friends, and neighbors to ensure they have a plan in place,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

“Use caution when heating your home by keeping heating equipment 3 feet away from anything that can burn. Do not use your stove or oven to heat your home. Together, let’s all make our personal preparations to help prevent emergencies and keep East Baton Rouge Parish Red Stick Ready,” she added.

Residents are urged to use the following Red Stick Ready winter weather tips when preparing their homes, family and pets for the upcoming cold temperatures:

Red Stick Ready Winter Weather Tips:

Check your family disaster supply kits to ensure it is prepared for the winter.

Use caution when operating heaters and fireplaces.

Dress in layers to keep yourself warm.

Bring your pets inside when possible or ensure they have a warm place.

Protect, cover or wrap your pipes.

Bring your plants inside or cover them.

Ensure proper ventilation for fuel-burning equipment and refuel heating sources outside.

Test your smoke and CO detectors, replacing any that may be more than ten years old.

If you lose power, keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and in a well ventilated area.

