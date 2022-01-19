900 home subdivision approved outside of Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Planning and zoning approved a 900 home subdivision on Old Scenic Hwy, just outside of Zachary city limits.

The development, which would sit just outside of Zachary city limits, was opposed by a number of Zachary City council members. Last summer the subdivision was rejected by planning and zoning after Zachary City Council recommended it be denied.

While outside of Zachary, the development would still reside inside Zachary’s schools and fired districts. Councilwoman Laura O’Brien told WAFB she was worried the subdivision would result in overcrowding of Zachary schools and stretch its fire department thin.

The plans originally showed 986 homes would be built, the new plans show it has been reduced to 900.

