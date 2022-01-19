4 killed in Slidell house fire, officials say

Red Bags
Four people were reported killed Wednesday (Jan. 19) in an overnight house fire in the Eden Isle subdivision of Slidell, the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 said.(St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Four people have been reported killed in an overnight house fire in Slidell’s Eden Isles subdivision, fire officials said early Wednesday (Jan. 19).

Details of the deadly blaze were not immediately disclosed, but the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 confirmed the four fatalities in a social media post, asking the public to “please pray for the victims and their family members.”

The fire first was reported around 1:30 a.m. and was extinguished by 6:06 a.m., officials said. The cause was under investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

