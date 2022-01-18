Tenderloin of Venison with Blackberries over Mixed Greens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In this dish, blackberries can be replaced with raspberries. Fresh berries are preferable but dried or frozen ones can also be used to substitute.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 boneless venison tenderloin, trimmed

1 cup fresh or frozen blackberries or raspberries

8 ounces mesclun

coarse salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 tbsp chopped thyme

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

2 shallots, diced

2 tbsps balsamic vinegar

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Pat meat dry with paper towels. In a small bowl, mix salt, pepper, granulated garlic and thyme then rub mixture into meat. In a large cast iron skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat then add meat. Brown meat on all sides. Roast in oven for 10–15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 135–140°F for medium-rare to medium. Remove meat from oven, set aside and let stand. Return skillet to stove top over medium-high heat and heat olive oil. Add shallot and sauté until caramelized. Add balsamic vinegar and berries, stirring gently until berries are warm. Pour berry mixture over mesclun greens and toss to mix. Divide greens among individual serving plates. Slice meat into ½-inch slices and arrange over greens. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

