Police identify teen killed in North 39th St. shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a teenager on Monday, Jan. 18.

BRPD identified the victim as Alonso Jefferson, 17.

The shooting happened on North 39th Street near Adams Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to investigators.

“A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, both male victims, were injured by gunfire while outside the home on 39th Street,” said L’Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesman for BRPD. “The 17-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injures. The 19-year-old victim is expected to survive his injures.”

The motive and potential suspects are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

