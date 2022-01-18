St. Helena murder suspects in custody after deputy pursuit results in crash west of Amite

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Two murder suspects from St. Helena Parish are in custody after a deputy pursuit resulting in the suspects’ vehicle crashing in neighboring Tangipahoa Parish, Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Travis said that the suspects crashed their vehicle on Puleston Road Monday night, located west of Amite and south of Highway 16.

“It’s my understanding they crashed as the result of a vehicle pursuit and are now in custody,” Travis said. “One of the suspects is seriously injured.”

St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s deputies had been searching for 25-year-old Tyrone Henderson and 24-year-old Percy Lee III in recent days and were the agency involved in the pursuit. The two were wanted as suspects in a murder on Horseshoe Road in St. Helena Parish.

The St. Helena sheriff’s office confirmed the two suspects were in the car at the time of the crash and say multiple people were thrown from it during the crash.

