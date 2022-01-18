Southern adds Arkansas DB Devin Bush through portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars have landed a big time transfer in Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush. Bush made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

JAG NATIONNNN💙💛 time to go to work! 🤩 — DevC.Bush🚀 (@Dev_Bush5) January 18, 2022

A native of New Orleans will have three years of eligibility left for the Jags. He appeared in one game for the Razorbacks last season and had one tackle in three games played.

Bush, played at Edna Karr and was rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school for the class of 2019. He was rated as the No. 13 overall player in Louisiana according to 247Sports and was rated as the No. 28 overall cornerback.

