Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Southern adds Arkansas DB Devin Bush through portal

Southern Football
(Credit: Josh Auzenne)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars have landed a big time transfer in Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush. Bush made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

A native of New Orleans will have three years of eligibility left for the Jags. He appeared in one game for the Razorbacks last season and had one tackle in three games played.

Bush, played at Edna Karr and was rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school for the class of 2019. He was rated as the No. 13 overall player in Louisiana according to 247Sports and was rated as the No. 28 overall cornerback.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU adds OL Tre’mond Shorts through transfer portal
LSU head coach Will Wade
WATCH LIVE: Will Wade’s Tigers fall one spot in latest AP Top 25 ranking
Jay Ward of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium...
REPORT: LSU DB Jay Ward returning for senior season
Dylan Crews (3)
LSU ranked No. 8 in D1 Baseball preseason poll