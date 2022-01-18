Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU DB Jay Ward returning for senior season

Jay Ward of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium...
Jay Ward of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is getting a big boost to their secondary as senior defensive back Jay Ward is returning for his senior season in Death Valley according to 247Sports Shea Dixon.

Ward is a versatile player that can play both safety and corner for the Tigers. He joins Major Burns as players returning to the team who both started at safety against UCLA last season.

Last season the Moultrie, Georgia native had 71 total tackles, 41 solo, a tackle-for-loss, a forced fumble, five passes defended, and two interceptions in 11 games. During his three seasons at LSU, Ward has accounted for 104 total tackles, 66 solo, a tackle-for-loss, two forced fumbles, 18 passes defended, five interceptions and a touchdown in 33 games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Jaray Jenkins (10).
‘Locked in’ veteran LSU receiver returning for senior season
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass over Arizona Cardinals...
OBJ helps lead Rams in rout over Cardinals in wildcard round
LSU Tigers
OFFICIAL: LSU names UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach
Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett watches his punt during the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU adds Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett