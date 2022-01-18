REPORT: LSU DB Jay Ward returning for senior season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is getting a big boost to their secondary as senior defensive back Jay Ward is returning for his senior season in Death Valley according to 247Sports Shea Dixon.

BREAKING: #LSU starting safety Jay Ward (@JWARD_4) is returning for a final season in Baton Rouge, he tells @Geaux247.



Ward, who won a National Championship as a freshman in 2019, was third on the team in tackles and had two interceptions this season.https://t.co/WnUZVOORmP pic.twitter.com/aCfxbdHfX2 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 18, 2022

Ward is a versatile player that can play both safety and corner for the Tigers. He joins Major Burns as players returning to the team who both started at safety against UCLA last season.

Last season the Moultrie, Georgia native had 71 total tackles, 41 solo, a tackle-for-loss, a forced fumble, five passes defended, and two interceptions in 11 games. During his three seasons at LSU, Ward has accounted for 104 total tackles, 66 solo, a tackle-for-loss, two forced fumbles, 18 passes defended, five interceptions and a touchdown in 33 games.

