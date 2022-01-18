Police investigating reported shooting on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.

Authorities say officers made contact with a victim that had been shot around 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The apparent shooting is about three blocks away from where another shooting occurred late Monday nigh t.

It is unclear if the two shootings are contacted.

The case remains under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.