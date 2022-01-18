Red Bags
Police investigating reported shooting on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.

Authorities say officers made contact with a victim that had been shot around 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The apparent shooting is about three blocks away from where another shooting occurred late Monday night.

It is unclear if the two shootings are contacted.

The case remains under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

