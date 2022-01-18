Officials discuss juvenile detention facilities in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’ Rene’ Thibodeaux and District Attorney Tony Clayton will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 18, to discuss juvenile detention facilities.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be streamed on WAFB+, online, and in the WAFB News app.

