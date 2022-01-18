Red Bags
NFL Divisional Playoffs On WAFB-TV

NFL Divisional Playoffs Scheduled To Air On WAFB-TV Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST
(WAFB) - The second round of the NFL Playoffs is upon us!

Four games will be played during the Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23.

Two NFL Divisional Playoff games will air on WAFB-TV this weekend.

RELATED: Former LSU stars lead Bengals to first playoff win in 31 years

CBS Sports’ coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CST Saturday, Jan. 22 on WAFB-TV.

A week after an impressive win in the first playoff game of his NFL career, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and dynamic wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will look to upset the number one seeded Titans on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s slate on WAFB-TV features a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game.

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs for the second postseason in a row. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 on WAFB-TV.

RELATED: 2 former Tigers and 2 Saints earn AP 2021 NFL All-Pro honors

How To Watch

You can watch both games on WAFB-TV (See Channel Guide Below) or stream them on the Paramount+ app.

Neither game will be available for streaming on WAFB.com nor the WAFB+ app.

WAFB Channel Guide

TV ProviderChannel Number
COX7 and 1007 (HD)
AT&T U-verse9 and 1009 (HD)
DirecTV9
Dish9
Eatel7 and 707 (HD)
Over The Air (Antenna)9.1 (HD)

Remaining Divisional Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 22

  • San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers - 7:30 p.m. CST on FOX

RELATED: NFLSU: Former Tigers on all but 1 playoff team

Sunday, Jan. 23

  • Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2 p.m. CST on NBC

RELATED: After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints offseason ahead

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

