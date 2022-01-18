Midweek storms to be followed by another blast of cold air

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our weather stays quiet in the short term as high pressure hangs on for another 24 hours or so. After another cold start this morning a rather nice afternoon can be expected as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A strengthening southerly flow will result in much warmer weather as we head into Wednesday. Morning temps will start out in the low 50s, with highs climbing into the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few passing showers will be possible by the afternoon, but it looks as though best rain chances will hold off until well after dark.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Jan. 18. (WAFB)

Those best rain chances will be associated with the passage of our next cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are likely within a window a couple hours either side of midnight from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

A few strong storms could also be in the mix, and the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted along and west of a line extending from McComb, Mississippi to near Baton Rouge to near New Iberia. Locally heavy downpours are also possible, but rain totals should be manageable for most, generally registering at an inch or less.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 19. (WAFB)

Forecast uncertainty grows considerably beyond Thursday morning in the wake of that strong cold front. Model guidance continues to struggle with handling the interaction of the front and possible upper-air disturbances creating lift across the area in its wake.

Futurecast model for Thursday, Jan. 20. (WAFB)

We know it will turn much colder on Thursday, but the question is whether any additional rounds of precipitation might occur later Thursday into Friday when temperatures might be cold enough to support some wintry precipitation. The threat still looks relatively low, but is certainly one we will monitor.

Hi-Res Euro model for Friday, Jan. 21. (WAFB)

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows a 30%-40% chance of at least .01″ of freezing rain occurring across metro Baton Rouge through Friday morning, with odds running greater than 40% for areas a little north and northwest of the Capital City.

Chances of a freezing rain for Thursday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Jan. 21. (WAFB)

Regardless of wintry precipitation or not, temperatures will remain well below normal through the weekend. In fact, many areas could see a run of morning freezes beginning on Friday that continues into early next week.

