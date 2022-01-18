Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide it building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush.”

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a conference call with investors “the culture of our organization is my number one priority” and that “it’s critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward on its” commitments to improve its workplace culture.

Activision disclosed last year it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over complaints of workplace discrimination.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the Santa Monica, California, company’s culture and accelerate business growth.

The deal Tuesday follows Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition last year of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda Softworks, which is behind popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.

Microsoft said in both cases that the deals will help beef up its Xbox Game Pass game subscription service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate
Police Lights
Police identify teen killed in North 39th St. shooting
Dylan Crews (3)
LSU ranked No. 8 in D1 Baseball preseason poll
A driver was rescued after she sped across frozen river and took a selfie as car sunk. (Source:...
Driver speeds across frozen river, reportedly takes selfie as car sinks
A special homecoming for Loren Levoy
‘It’s a miracle he made it’: Grandfather returns home after beating the odds with his battle against COVID-19