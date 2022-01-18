LSU ranked No. 8 in D1 Baseball preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - D1 Baseball released their preseason poll on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and the LSU Tigers landed at No. 8. The Tigers join five other Southeastern Conference schools in the top 10.

LSU is joined by, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Ole Miss, and No. 9 Florida. Two more SEC teams are ranked in the top 25 with Georgia at No. 16 and Tennessee at No. 19.

Preseason @d1baseball Rankings

1. Texas

2. Arkansas

3. Vanderbilt

4. Mississippi State

5. Ole Miss

6. Stanford

7. Oklahoma State

8. LSU

9. Florida

10. NC State — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) January 18, 2022

Jay Johnson is entering his first year in Baton Rouge after spending the six seasons at Arizona and making two College World Series appearances including a Runner-Up finish in 2016.

The Tigers are expected to feature a high powered offense behind the 2021 SEC RBI leader Gavin Dugas, the 2021 Collegiate Baseball National Freshman of the Year Jacob Berry, 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year Dylan Crews and Freshman All-American Tre’ Morgan.

LSU is ranked No. 3 in Collegiate Baseball newspaper poll and No. 4 in Perfect Game’s preseason poll. The Tigers season starts on Friday, Feb. 18 in a weekend series against Maine.

