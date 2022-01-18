LSU adds OL Tre’mond Shorts through transfer portal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly continue to reel in players through the NCAA Transfer Portal with the latest being offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts from East Tennessee State. Shorts announced his commitment via Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Shorts, becomes the second offensive lineman added by Kelly through the portal joining Florida International’s Miles Frazier.
A native of Hampton, Georgia is listed at 6-foot-4 326 pound lineman. He provides much needed depth as Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines have declared for the draft.
RELATED STORIES:
- Penn State RB Noah Cain, La. native commits to LSU
- FIU Freshman All-American Miles Frazier is headed to LSU
- WR Kyren Lacy commits to LSU, second UL-Lafayette transfer
He becomes the 11th player added through the portal.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU adds Virginia LB West Weeks through transfer portal
- ‘I’m coming home’ Arkansas DB, La. native Greg Brooks commits to LSU
- LSU lands commitment from La. native, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha
- LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner
- DB Frank Wilson IV announces transfer to LS
- LSU adds Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett
Below is a full list of players transfer to LSU and previous school:
- OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
- LS - Slade Roy, ECU
- DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
- DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
- DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
- RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
- WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
- LB - West Weeks, Virginia
- DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
- P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame
- OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.