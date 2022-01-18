Red Bags
LSU adds OL Tre’mond Shorts through transfer portal

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly continue to reel in players through the NCAA Transfer Portal with the latest being offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts from East Tennessee State. Shorts announced his commitment via Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Shorts, becomes the second offensive lineman added by Kelly through the portal joining Florida International’s Miles Frazier.

A native of Hampton, Georgia is listed at 6-foot-4 326 pound lineman. He provides much needed depth as Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines have declared for the draft.

RELATED STORIES:

He becomes the 11th player added through the portal.

RELATED STORIES:

Below is a full list of players transfer to LSU and previous school:

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
  • P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame
  • OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State

