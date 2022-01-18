LPSO seeks identify of armed robbery suspect, other info

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are attempting to identify and locate a man photographed on security camera footage in connection with an armed robbery at Dollar Tree.

According to LPSO, an unidentified man entered the Watson location of Dollar Tree, located at 33939 La. Hwy. 16., just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 14. Upon entering, the man produced a handgun and demanded cash from the register. He fled in a small compact SUV vehicle.

Officials describe this suspect as being approximately 6 feet tall and medium build. He walks with a slight limp and was seen wearing a black hoodie, camouflaged cargo pants, red shoes, and a white mask.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241, ext. 1, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

