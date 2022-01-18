Louisiana Marathon runners don’t sweat cold conditions for 11th annual event

The following is a press release from FRESHJUNKIE Racing:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Marathon runners were unbothered by the brisk breeze blowing through downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday morning, Jan. 16. The crowd of runners gathered in front of the state Capitol just as the sun came up, and at the sound of the cannon, they took off for the 11th year of the event.

Many runners noted that they actually preferred the chilly temperatures as it kept them from burning out early in the race. Medical staff worked quickly to hand out Mylar space blankets as runners made the final push through the finish line.

Crossing the finish line marked the start of something new for one pair of half marathon runners. Nathan Pledger, 30, got down on one knee and proposed to Aimee Stuart, 30, just after they finished their 13.1 mile run together. Stuart tearfully accepted the proposal before the couple picked up their medals and headed to the finish festival. The couple came all the way from Wichita, Kan. to compete in the race.

The first to finish the full marathon was Christopher Free, 30, of Virginia Beach, Va., who came in at 2:38:56. Yila Jelali, 47, of Louisville, Ky., crossed the finish line next a little more than a minute later, followed by Troy Dunkley, 35, of Jacksonville Fla.

Baton Rouge resident Rebecca Franco, 28, was the first female finisher of the Louisiana Marathon with a time of 3:18:19. Cortney Haser, 32, followed closely crossing the finish line just over 30 seconds later. Margaret Powers, 35, was the third female finisher with a time of 3:22:49.

Chip O’Hara, 40, from Auburn, N.Y., was the first half marathon finisher clocking in at 1:13:19. Alex Dunbar, 23, of Decatur, Ga., came in second place overall for the half marathon with a time of 1:13:54, and was followed by 35-year-old Justin Burrows, 35, of Apex, N.C., with a time of 1:18:59.

Lydia Mccrae, 40, of Jacksonville, Fla., clocked in at 1:23:27 as the first female finisher of the half marathon. Hannah Bourque, 24, of Youngsville, was the second female coming in at 1:24:46. Kristin Wenstrom, 42, of Covington, was the third place female finished with a time of 1:25:00.

Runners who competed on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend received a Déjà vu Award. If they competed in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon in Dec. 2021, the Louisiana Marathon’s sister race, they were awarded the Beach~2~Bayou medal.

The full race results and other information about the Louisiana Marathon can be found online here.

