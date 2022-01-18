Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘Locked in’ veteran LSU receiver returning for senior season

Jaray Jenkins (10).
Jaray Jenkins (10).(LSU Football Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veteran LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins is returning for his senior season. The former Jena High School star broke the news via Twitter on Monday, Jan. 17 saying he was “locked in.”

Throughout his first three season in Baton Rouge, Jenkins as continued to see more playing time and had his most productive season during 2021. Jenkins finished the year with 34 receptions, 502 yards and six touchdowns, including the game winner against Texas A&M back in November. He finished the game against the Aggies with eight receptions, 169 yards and two touchdowns.

In LSU’s win over Florida Jenkins caught three touchdowns and finished with four receptions and 50 yards.

In his first three seasons, Jenkins as caught 62 passes for 966 yards and eight touchdowns. He will provide much needed depth for a team that has lost five total receivers through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass over Arizona Cardinals...
OBJ helps lead Rams in rout over Cardinals in wildcard round
LSU Tigers
OFFICIAL: LSU names UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach
Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett watches his punt during the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU adds Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett
LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)
LSU CB Dwight McGlothern heads to SEC West rival