Gov. Edwards launches statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is launching a statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force.

He has a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, to kick off the project.

The event will be streamed LIVE on WAFB+, online, and in the WAFB News app.

Gov. Edwards will be joined by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and other officials.

RELATED: Baton Rouge’s dirty secret: 81 tons of litter in wetlands behind LSU’s Burden Center

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.