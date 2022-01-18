Red Bags
Gov. Edwards launches statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force

Behind the foliage at LSU's Burden Center hides 81 tons of plastic bottles, beer cans, and...
Behind the foliage at LSU's Burden Center hides 81 tons of plastic bottles, beer cans, and other discarded waste in a 30-acre wetland.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is launching a statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force.

He has a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, to kick off the project.

The event will be streamed LIVE on WAFB+, online, and in the WAFB News app.

Gov. Edwards will be joined by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and other officials.

RELATED: Baton Rouge’s dirty secret: 81 tons of litter in wetlands behind LSU’s Burden Center

