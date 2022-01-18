Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Giraffe born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Betty White’s 100th birthday

A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo...
A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) – Wildlife care specialists at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced the birth of a giraffe on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

The park said the giraffe was born Monday to first-time mom Zindzhi. While the calf has not yet been named, Twitter users are urging the park to name the animal Betty.

A wildlife advocate and lifelong animal lover, Betty White spent her life working with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

“We could not think of a more fitting way to remember her dedication to conservation than watching this newborn giraffe take their first steps,” the park wrote in a tweet.

The calf is the first giraffe born at the park in 2022.

Scientists have estimated that fewer than 100,000 giraffes are left in their native habitats – a decrease of more than 40 percent over the last 20 years. The decline is believed to be attributed to habitat loss, habitat fragmentation and poaching in certain regions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify this man in connection with an...
LPSO seeks identify of armed robbery suspect, other info
87-year-old man injured while being robbed in Holden, deputies say
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
Senate Democrats face uphill battle in fight to pass voting rights protections.
Senate to take up voting rights bill this week