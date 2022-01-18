Red Bags
Clinton Private School responds to viral post about ‘American Heroes Day’(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A private coeducational school in Clinton is responding to a viral post on Facebook, about their 2021 to 2022 school calendar.

The post calls out the Silliman Institute’s calendar with a picture, apparently showing them recognizing January 17 as ‘Great American Heroes Day,’ and not Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The post by Emma Dry has hundreds of reactions and reads in part, “Our state is known for so many wonderful things: Mardi Gras, football, the best food in the south, JAZZ. Our state is what it IS because of black people. Our greatest strength as a state is being so culturally diverse and COLORFUL. But even without all of the beautiful contributions to our state, this is threatening to the well-being and lives of our state’s black citizens. My soul and my heart needed to say: This. Is. Not. Okay. This National Holiday is MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY”

The following statement was released by the school:

“Silliman Institute will review the manner in which we celebrate this day at our next Board of Directors’ Meeting and are prepared to make necessary changes as we move forward.”

According to the school they plan on reviewing policies and procedures.

