BRPD responds to 2 shot on Eddie Robinson Senior Drive
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Eddie Robinson Senior Drive near 13th Street.
According to BRPD the call for the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m.
Emergency officials say there are two victims.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.
This is a developing situation and the story will update once more information becomes available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.