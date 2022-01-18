BRPD responds to 2 shot on Eddie Robinson Senior Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Eddie Robinson Senior Drive near 13th Street.

According to BRPD the call for the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m.

Emergency officials say there are two victims.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

This is a developing situation and the story will update once more information becomes available.

