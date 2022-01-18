Arctic chill coming very soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will trend several degrees above normal Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday will be a warm day all around with lows only in the low 50°s and highs reaching the mid 70°s. Tuesday will stay dry under partly cloudy skies, while most of Wednesday will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies.

A strong cold front will move into the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A line of thunderstorms will develop just ahead of the cold front. One or two embedded storms will have the potential of becoming strong to severe with damaging wind the main concern. The severe weather threat will end once the cold front passes.

Severe weather threat for Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Thursday, Jan. 20. (WAFB)

After the front passes, temperatures will take a significant dip. We go from 70°s Wednesday to afternoon temperatures struggling to reach 40° Thursday. A majority of the rain Thursday will be during the predawn hours as the front passes.

Futurecast for Thursday, Jan. 20. (WAFB)

Overrunning moisture and a passing mid-level disturbance will create a small window of opportunity for sleet or freezing rain early Friday morning. The timing of the disturbance, cold air, and moisture has to be perfect for this ice event to materialize.

Temperatures are likely to be at or just below freezing for areas along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. It’s in these areas that an ice storm will be possible. But, the best chance for precipitation Friday morning appears to be south of the I-10/12 corridor. So, chances for ice/sleet/freezing rain appear to remain very low. Snow does not look to be possible based on the temperature profile of the higher atmosphere layers.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Jan. 18. (WAFB)

Temperatures will be bitterly cold as we close out the week. Temperatures will likely stay in the 30°s Friday and only warm into the upper 40°s Saturday. Light freezes are in the morning forecasts for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Make sure you take cold weather preps. You may even want to wrap pipes as we will be close to hard freeze conditions Saturday morning.

Temperatures warm some into next week as yet another cold front arrives Tuesday. Some rain will be expected with this front as we see or slighter drop off in temperature Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

