Will Wade’s Tigers fall one spot in latest AP Top 25 ranking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Wade and the LSU men’s basketball team have dropped one spot in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) split their pair of games last week beating Florida on the road 64-58 and suffering their second loss of the season falling to Arkansas 65-58 on Saturday, Jan. 15, with the loss it also broke the Tigers 13 game home winning streak.

Darius Days and Eric Gaines helped lead the Tigers in the win over the Gators, as Days finished with 20 points shooting 9-for-14 from the field and 1-for-3 from behind the arc, he also added six rebounds and four steals. Gaines, filling in for Xavier Pinson who was injured in the game against Tennessee, finished with 15 points and four rebounds.

In the loss to the Razorbacks the Tigers shot just 38.2% from the field and 26.3% from deep. LSU was outrebounded 41-31 and turned the ball over 16 times. Gaines led the Tigers with 14 points and was 6-for-14 from the field Alex Fudge and Tari Eason both finished with 13 points.

The Tigers will look to rebound as they head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, Jan. 19 with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Southeastern Conference has four teams ranked in the Top 25.

Below is the latest AP Top 25 rankings:

Gonzaga (14-2) Auburn (16-1) Arizona (14-1) Purdue (14-2) Baylor (15-2) Duke (14-2) Kansas (14-2) Wisconsin (14-2) UCLA (11-2) Houston (15-2) Villanova (13-4) Kentucky (14-3) LSU (15-2) Michigan State (14-3) Iowa State (14-3) USC (14-2) Illinois (13-3) Texas Tech (13-4) Ohio State (11-4) Xavier (13-3) Providence (14-2) Loyola Chicago (13-2) Texas (13-4) Tennessee (11-5) Connecticut (11-4)

