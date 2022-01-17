Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse

The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Madison County action Monday on behalf of Austin McEwen, 26, claims that Amazon failed to warn employees of dangerous weather or provide safe shelter before a tornado slammed the Edwardsville facility Dec. 10, killing McEwen and five others.

McEwen’s parents, Randy and Alice McEwen, allege that Amazon administrators knew severe weather was imminent but had no emergency plan nor evacuated employees from the fulfillment center.

It is believed to be the first legal action taken in response to the deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of...
NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet
What We're Tracking Next
Arctic blast arriving soon
Tradition of placing pink flamingos in LSU Lakes ahead of Spanish Town Parade continued on Jan....
Spanish Town flamingos return to LSU Lakes