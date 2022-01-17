Red Bags
Summit delegates announce nominees for Haiti’s interim president, prime minister at Southern University

Standing together are delegates for the 2022 Haiti Unity Summit, which is being hosted at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Delegates nominated Haiti’s interim president and interim prime minister on Sunday, Jan. 16 during the 2022 Haiti Unity Summit at Southern University Law Center.

According to the summit’s organizers, delegates nominated Mr. Fritz A. Jean for president and Madame Mariam Fetiore for prime minister.

The summit began Friday, Jan. 14. A press conference with more details is scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 17 at noon.

RELATED: Southern University Law Center to host 2022 Haiti Unity Summit

