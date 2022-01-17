Summit delegates announce nominees for Haiti’s interim president, prime minister at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Delegates nominated Haiti’s interim president and interim prime minister on Sunday, Jan. 16 during the 2022 Haiti Unity Summit at Southern University Law Center.

According to the summit’s organizers, delegates nominated Mr. Fritz A. Jean for president and Madame Mariam Fetiore for prime minister.

The summit began Friday, Jan. 14. A press conference with more details is scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 17 at noon.

