State Police charge man for Whiskey Bay crash

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has charged a FedEx driver with negligent injury for a crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 16 on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay, according to officials.

The driver, John Guerin, 38, was also charged with careless operation and disobeying traffic signs, added officials.

Troopers said the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in the crash suffered minor injuries while the DOTD wrecker driver suffered serious injuries.

