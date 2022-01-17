Red Bags
State Police charge man for Whiskey Bay crash

A crash occurred Sunday, Jan. 16 on I-10 near Whiskey Bay.
A crash occurred Sunday, Jan. 16 on I-10 near Whiskey Bay.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has charged a FedEx driver with negligent injury for a crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 16 on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay, according to officials.

The driver, John Guerin, 38, was also charged with careless operation and disobeying traffic signs, added officials.

Troopers said the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in the crash suffered minor injuries while the DOTD wrecker driver suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

