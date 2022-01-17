Smoky Baked Beans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you hear the term baked beans, immediately your mind reflects on a luscious, rich and flavorful bean dish simmered for hours in a multitude of ingredients. This dish, associated with holidays and family cookouts, can mimic all of these great flavors while still being healthier than the usual version.

Prep Time: 2½ Hours

Yields: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound dried Great Northern beans

1 cup diced tasso

1 tbsp olive oil

3 cups diced onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced green bell peppers

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

8 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

4 cups water or chicken stock

2 tbsps chopped oregano

2 tbsps chopped thyme

1½ tsps salt

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp paprika

2 bay leaves

2 tbsps brown sugar

3 tbsps no-salt-added tomato paste

3 tbsps molasses

1 tbsp liquid smoke

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

2½ tbsps red wine vinegar

¼ tsp black pepper

⅛ tsp ground red pepper

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

2 tbsps chopped parsley

Method:

In a medium colander, rinse beans under cold running water. Place beans in a Dutch oven and cover with 2 inches of water. Cover with lid and let stand 8 hours. Drain and set aside. In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add tasso and cook 2–3 minutes, stirring often. Add diced onions, celery, bell peppers and sliced garlic then sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Add beans, 4 cups water or chicken stock, oregano, thyme, salt, cumin, paprikas and bay leaves, stirring to mix well. Bring to a rolling boil and reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 45 minutes or until beans are just tender, stirring occasionally. While beans are cooking, preheat oven to 350°F. Add brown sugar, tomato paste, molasses, liquid smoke and red pepper flakes into bean mixture then return it to simmer, stirring often. Cover with lid and bake 1½ hours or until beans are tender and sauce is thick. Remove from oven. Stir in red wine vinegar, black pepper, ground red pepper, green onions and parsley. Remove bay leaves and discard. Serve hot.

