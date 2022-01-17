Service member desperately searches for lost dog after crash
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A service member and his family are looking for a dog that was lost after a crash on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay on Sunday, Jan. 16, involving a FedEx 18-wheeler and an Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
A woman said her son, George Yanas, was traveling from Texas to Florida when the crash happened and his dog, “Fenny,” escaped near Whiskey Bay.
“Fenny” is a male blue pitbull and weighs about 60 pounds. He is grey and has a little bit of white under the neck area. He is also wearing a polka dot collar.
If anyone spots “Fenny,” you are asked to please contact Nicki Garcia at 830-481-8507.
