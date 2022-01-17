Man suffers injuries in domestic shooting on Kleinpeter
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities responded to a shooting that injured one person on Kleinpeter Road Monday, Jan. 17, according to officials.
Casey Hicks, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, said it was a domestic situation involving a dad shooting an adult son.
The son is expected to recover, she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
