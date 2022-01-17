Man shot at Baton Rouge hotel Monday

Red Bags
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the OYO Hotel near I-12 on Monday, Jan. 17.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., spokesperson for BRPD, said police responded around 11 a.m. to 9999 Gwenadale Ave. where a man had suffered apparent gunshot injuries.

Injured appeared to be non-life-threatening at the time of the incident, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

