Man shot at Baton Rouge hotel Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the OYO Hotel near I-12 on Monday, Jan. 17.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., spokesperson for BRPD, said police responded around 11 a.m. to 9999 Gwenadale Ave. where a man had suffered apparent gunshot injuries.

Injured appeared to be non-life-threatening at the time of the incident, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

