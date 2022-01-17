Man, his dog rescued after being stranded along Amite River for hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Department say a man and his dog are now safe after being stranded for hours in the cold in a wooded area along the Amite River.

Firefighters say they were contacted by a homeowner, who lives in the 10500 block of Amite River Road, just after midnight Monday, Jan. 17.

The homeowner said they were awoken by a bright light flashing into their windows from across the river.

They immediately went outside and saw a man was in need of help with his dog on the other side of the river.

Crews with the St. George Fire Protection District rescued a man and his dog from a wooded area along the Amite River on Jan. 17, 2022. (St. George Fire Protection District)

Firefighters say they began communicating with the man and learned he had lost his way while trying to find his dog and became stranded in the woods.

Officials say he had been stranded for at least eight hours.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Baton Rouge dropped from 48º at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 to 38º at midnight.

Crews with the St. George Fire Department were quickly dispatched to the scene with rescue boats and rescued the man and his dog from the wooded area across the river.

Authorities say the man and his dog were immediately checked out and treated by our paramedics.

Both were determined to be ok and the man decided to not go to the hospital at that time.

