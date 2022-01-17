Red Bags
Make-A-Wish brings Hollywood magic to 6-year-old’s Prairieville home

By Austin Kemker
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Going to the movies can be a magical experience for six-year-old Rowen Scharwath. That magic is now coming home.

Born April 12, 2015, Rowen struggled to take his first breath. He was 16 weeks early and weighed just one pound, eight ounces.

“He’s a surviving triplet. So, it’s him and his brother Finn, and his brother Lawson we lost,” said Dana Scharwath, Rowen’s mom.

Rowen suffered from Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). His lungs were not fully developed and were severely damaged. He relied on a machine to keep him breathing.

“It’s really where your lungs are just beaten up,” said Dana. “You’re on this vent, and its saving your life, but at the same time it’s destroying everything.”

Where his brother grew stronger and was eventually sent home, Rowen did not. His parents Dana and Wendi had to watch their son spend the next year of his life in a NICU, connected to life saving machines.

“Not knowing if your child is going to be alive every time you come back to the NICU I think was the hardest part,” said Wendi Scharwath, Rowen’s mom. “Being at the bedside and hearing all the alarms.

“Having to leave at night, you can’t stay at night in the NICU, so you got to hope that he’s being taken care of, yeah, always having to wonder,” said Dana.

Rowen eventually was sent home. His parents said he mostly has a normal life with the exception of a trachea that still helps him breath.

“He’s just like every other kid, really he is. He’s smart, he’s energetic, he’s curious,” said Dana.

Now, honoring his fight to stay alive, Make-A-Wish partnered with All My Sons Moving to make his wish come true. Rowen wanted the magic of the movies to come home.

Rowen Schorwath of Prairieville received a big surprise thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and All My Sons Moving.(WAFB)

“He likes movie night. He likes to be with family, so this will be a great way for us to spend, watch a movie night,” said Dana.

All My Sons overhauled the family’s office into a movie room, allowing Rowen to watch whatever movie he wants. It came equipped with theater seats and all of his favorite snacks.

“He deserves this, he’s a fighter,” said Wendi. “He fought so hard to be here, and it warmed my heart for sure.”

