LSU women’s basketball team moves up one spot in latest Top 25 rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have moved up one spot and sit just out side the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 17. The No. 11 ranked Tigers improved to 5-1 in Southeastern Conference play and sit one game out of first place behind undefeated Tennessee (17-1, 6-0 SEC).

The Tigers (17-2, 5-1 SEC) went undefeated this past week with wins over Missouri, 87-85 in overtime and Vanderbilt, 82-64. LSU was led offensively multiple players, senior guard Khayla Pointer averaged 19 points per game in the two wins, Pointer shot .52% from the field and .36% from behind the arc, she also grabbed a total of 11 rebounds, dished out 13 assists, seven steals and a blocked shot.

Alexis Morris had 20 points in the win over the Commodores and 17 in the overtime win over Missouri, for an average of 18.5 points per game. Morris also grabbed 14 total rebounds, four assists, five steals and a blocked shot. She shot .55% from the field and made two three pointers.

Fuastine Aifuwa had 15 points against Vanderbilt and another 20 points against Missouri, she also grabbed 13 total rebound. Jailin Cherry dished out 17 total assists in those two wins with a career high nine against Missouri, she also added 20 points against Missouri and 12 against Vanderbilt.

The Southeastern Conference has a total of five teams ranked in the Top 25, including South Carolina, Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, and Kentucky. LSU will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m.

Below is the latest AP Top 25 rankings:

South Carolina (17-1) Standford (13-3) Louisville (15-1) North Carolina State (16-2) Tennessee (17-1) Indiana (14-2) Iowa State (16-1) Michigan (15-2) Connecticut (9-3) Arizona (12-2) LSU (17-2) Maryland(12-5) Georgia (13-3) Oklahoma (15-2) Baylor (11-4) Texas (12-3) BYU (14-1) Georgia Tech (13-4) Notre Dame (13-3) North Carolina (14-2) Duke (11-4) Colorado (13-1) Kentucky (8-5) Florida Gulf Coast (15-1) Iowa (10-4)

