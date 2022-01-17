Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU CB Dwight McGlothern heads to SEC West rival

LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)
LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA Transfer Portal has been both good and bad for the LSU Tigers this off-season. The good is LSU has added nine players through the portal, with five players on the defensive side. As for the bad, LSU has lost 11 players to the portal, with four players headed to SEC West rivals. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern is the latest to make such a move. He made his announcement on Sunday, Jan. 16, via Twitter.

McGlothern entered the portal in early January and finished the season with 32 total tackles, 26 solo, two tackles-for-loss, an interception, five pass breakups, a forced fumble in 10 games played.

Below is a full list of players who have transferred from LSU and their new school.

  • QB - Max Johnson, Texas A&M
  • CB - Eli Ricks, Alabama
  • WR - Alex Adams, Akron
  • WR - Trey Palmer, Nebraska
  • DE - Landon Jackson, Arkansas
  • CB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
  • DL - Eric Taylor, Undecided
  • WR - Koy Moore, Undecided
  • LB - Navonteque Strong, Undecided
  • DB - Nate Harris, Undecided

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett watches his punt during the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU adds Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett
LSU Football
DB Frank Wilson IV announces transfer to LSU
Virginia inside linebacker West Weeks (33) knocks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) down...
LSU adds Virginia LB West Weeks through transfer portal
Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Joe Burrow (9) former LSU stars lead the Bengals to their first playoff...
Former LSU stars lead Bengals to first playoff win in 31 years