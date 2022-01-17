Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU adds Virginia LB West Weeks through transfer portal

Virginia inside linebacker West Weeks (33) knocks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) down...
Virginia inside linebacker West Weeks (33) knocks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) down as Pickett threw a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers continue to work the NCAA Transfer Portal to fill needs on their roster for the upcoming season. As Virginia Cavalier linebacker West Weeks announced his commitment via Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Weeks, played in eight games last season for the Cavaliers as freshman finishing with 31 total tackles, 15 solo, a tackle-for-loss, a sack, and five passes defended. His season high in tackles came against Pittsburgh as he finished with eight total tackles and three passes defended.

RELATED STORIES:

The former Virginia linebacker was rated as a three-star athlete coming out of Watkinsville, Georgia, rated as the No. 54 overall prospect in the state for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. He held offers from Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina among others.

RELATED STORIES:

Weeks becomes the eighth player to join the Tigers through the transfer portal and fourth player defensive player.

RELATED: LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Below is a list of players who are transferring to LSU and their previous school:

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

LSU Football
DB Frank Wilson IV announces transfer to LSU
Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Joe Burrow (9) former LSU stars lead the Bengals to their first playoff...
Former LSU stars lead Bengals to first playoff win in 31 years
LSU Tigers
REPORT: LSU expected to hire UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach
LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner