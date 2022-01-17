LSU adds Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly has added his first Notre Dame player through the NCAA Transfer Portal in punter Jay Bramblett. Bramblett announced the decision via Twitter on Monday, Jan. 17.

Heading down to the bayou! Couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity! Geaux Tigers! pic.twitter.com/VEkWIws2oT — Jay Bramblett (@jbram_15) January 17, 2022

On 51 punts last season, Bramblett averaged 44.1 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards against Wisconsin, 31.4% of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

During his three seasons at Notre Dame, Bramblett has a career average of 41.9 yards per punt, with 29.3% downed inside the 20-yardline on 157 punts.

The Tigers currently have one punter on the roster in Peyton Todd who was part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Bramblett becomes the 10th player added this off-season through the transfer portal.

Below is a complete list and previous schools.

OT - Miles Frazier, FIU

LS - Slade Roy, ECU

DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette

DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas

DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas

RB - Noah Cain, Penn State

WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette

LB - West Weeks, Virginia

DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State

P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame

