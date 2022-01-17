Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU adds Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett

Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett watches his punt during the first half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett watches his punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly has added his first Notre Dame player through the NCAA Transfer Portal in punter Jay Bramblett. Bramblett announced the decision via Twitter on Monday, Jan. 17.

On 51 punts last season, Bramblett averaged 44.1 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards against Wisconsin, 31.4% of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

RELATED STORIES:

During his three seasons at Notre Dame, Bramblett has a career average of 41.9 yards per punt, with 29.3% downed inside the 20-yardline on 157 punts.

The Tigers currently have one punter on the roster in Peyton Todd who was part of the 2021 recruiting class.

RELATED STORIES:

Bramblett becomes the 10th player added this off-season through the transfer portal.

Below is a complete list and previous schools.

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
  • P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)
LSU CB Dwight McGlothern heads to SEC West rival
LSU Football
DB Frank Wilson IV announces transfer to LSU
Virginia inside linebacker West Weeks (33) knocks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) down...
LSU adds Virginia LB West Weeks through transfer portal
Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Joe Burrow (9) former LSU stars lead the Bengals to their first playoff...
Former LSU stars lead Bengals to first playoff win in 31 years