Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

La. has one of the highest rates of cervical cancer cases in US, healthcare leaders hosting informational webinar

Cervical Health Awareness Month
Cervical Health Awareness Month((Source: WTVM))
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, which means now is the perfect time to remind the women in your life to get their annual checkups.

“Of the 50 states in the country, we actually rank fifth as far as the highest amount of death from cervical cancer,” said Dr. Sanjay Juneja, Chief of Oncology Service Baton Rouge General Mary Bird Perkins.

Dr. Juneja said Louisiana has some work to do. The percentage of women who get pap smears fell in 2020 to 78%.

“I know we get a little anxious going at first to say, ‘Well, I don’t know if there’s something bad.’ I can appreciate that as I get older and I have screening stuff that I have to check,” added Dr. Juneja.

He stresses the importance of going in and getting a checkup that could spare you an incurable cancer diagnosis.

“But honestly, the comfort of knowing that I’m doing it right when I should, and the chances of me getting something scary is way less likely by me doing it at those intervals,” explained Dr. Juneja.

He’s also recommending you get vaccinated for HPV as it can greatly reduce your risk of getting cervical cancer.

This week, healthcare leaders will discuss screening and being more proactive during a Cervical Cancer Awareness Webinar.

“A lot of people will go and get their pap smears because they are going regularly to an OB/GYN while they’re having their cycles, but after 50, which is the average age of diagnosis, sometimes those visits gets less frequent because they’re post-menopausal. It’s very important to keep those visits to get those pap smears,” said Dr. Juneja.

He said 20% of women will still get the diagnosis at 65.

So, if it’s been three years, you are encouraged to make an appointment, so you have the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’re cancer-free.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

The Baker Police Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday, Jan. 15.
Baker Police to host vaccination event Saturday
Avery Jobe
Wish granted for young cancer survivor thanks to community support
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
Maya B. Galathe, LPC
Mental Health Minute: ‘Realize that sometimes it’s okay to not be okay’