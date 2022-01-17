Hundreds of community members participating in MLK Day of Service

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jan. 17 is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday and his birthday deemed a federal holiday, as it commemorates the man who spent his life advocating and fighting for racial justice and for all people to be treated equally.

As many of us around the Capital Region observe the holiday, leaders at LSU will be having their MLK Day of Service. This is happening through the LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs. They have partnered with organizations in Baton Rouge to bring everyone together and serve our community in honor of MLK.

Students, staff and community members will be gathering at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast.

Dr. Leah Raby, who is very focused in our community with human rights and serving the community will speak. Then, nearly 300 volunteers will take a bus to various sites in the Capital Region.

“Our theme this year is unity, said Hannah Green, Day of Service Sub-Committee Chair. “So, it’s all about bringing people together and I think because of the surge everybody have been in the house and I think it just feels good to get out, get around your peers around new people, meet new people and just come together and do right for the community. So, that’s what this is about coming together in honor of MLK and just serve our community.”

They reached capacity for this event, but have already started planning for next year.

If you weren’t able to attend this event you are encouraged to look into your local organizations to see what they have planned.

“There are plenty of organizations that are doing different days of service events across the city that were not partnered with but are trying to uplift and support,” said Keondra Carter, Day of Service Site Leader. “I would say look into your local organizations, look into your local community events and see what they’re doing and if they’re not posting anything reach out cause it’s likely that they do have a service event planned.”

Organizers are also asking people to wear masks when they come out to these events.

You should also fill out the symptoms tracker on the LSU website prior to arriving.

The MLK Commemorative Program is happening Tuesday, Jan. 18. It will feature keynote speaker Davis Dennis, Sr.

It will also be streamed online.

