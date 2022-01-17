Herb-Encrusted, Creole Mustard-Glazed Rack of Lamb

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - By glazing the lamb rack with Creole mustard and coating it with herb-seasoned bread crumbs, we give this earthy flavored meat a new dimension. This dish will certainly be a winner on your New Year’s table.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 2–4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (8-bone) lamb rack, frenched 2 tbsps Creole mustard ½ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs 2 tbsps chopped rosemary 2 tbsps thyme leaves 2 tbsps chopped basil 1 tbsp granulated garlic 1 tsp salt ½ tsp black pepper 2 tbsps melted butter salt and cracked black pepper to taste granulated garlic to taste ¼ cup olive oil ½ cup dry red wine 1 cup demi-glace

Method: Preheat oven to 450°F. In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs, herbs, 1 tablespoon granulated garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper and melted butter. Toss until evenly combined then set aside. Season lamb rack with salt, pepper and granulated garlic to taste. In a large, oven-proof skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sear lamb until browned well on all sides, 3–5 minutes on each side. Remove lamb from skillet and brush with Creole mustard. Roll in bread crumb mixture until evenly coated. Cover the ends of bones with foil to prevent burning. Return lamb rack to skillet and roast in oven 10–12 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 128°F for medium-rare. Remove skillet from oven. Remove lamb rack from skillet and wrap loosely in aluminum foil. Set aside and let rest 10 minutes. Place skillet over medium-high heat. Add wine and deglaze, scraping the bottom of skillet to release browned bits. Add demi-glace and bring to a simmer. Reduce until a sauce-like consistency is achieved. Adjust seasoning to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. To serve, carve lamb rack into chops and top with a generous portion of demi-glace sauce.

