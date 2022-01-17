Grambling State ends Jags undefeated record in SWAC play

GRAMBLING, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars undefeated record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) came to an end on Saturday, Jan. 15 as Grambling State defeated both the men and women’s teams.

The Lady Jags (6-10, 4-1 SWAC) fell to the Lady Tigers 55-46 with the loss Southern is currently tied for second place in the SWAC with Alabama State, Jackson State remains undefeated at 4-0.

Southern took a quick 14-9 lead in the first quarter, but Grambling State outscored the Lady Jags 21-9 in the second quarter to take a 30-23 lead at the half. The Lady Jags shot their worst percentage from the floor this season at .25% and .16% from behind the arc. Southern was able to force 21 turnovers and scored 21 points off of them.

Diamond Hunter coming off the bench led Southern with 15 points, shooting 3-for-5 from behind the arc. Genovea Johnson added eight points and four rebounds, Raven White added seven points with three rebounds.

Justice Coleman and Trasity Totten both had 15 points for Grambling State. Coleman added eight rebounds, while Totten had a game high nine rebounds.

As for the Southern men (9-8, 4-1 SWAC) Grambling State was able to knock them off 83-77 and with their first loss in conference play the Jags are now in second place behind Alcorn State who remains undefeated at 4-0.

The Jags held a 44-43 lead over the Tigers to end the first half led by Tyrone Lyons who had 17 points and the team made 14-of-27 shots from the field and were 6-for-12 from behind the arc.

However, in the second half Southern was outscored 40-33, Lyons cooled off and only had eight points to finish with 25 for the game. The Jags were outrebounded 36-25.

Both the men and women return home to the F.G. Clark Activity Center to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, Jan. 22 with the Lady Jags set to tip off at 3 p.m. and the Jags at 5 p.m.

