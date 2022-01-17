Red Bags
Former LSU stars lead Bengals to first playoff win in 31 years

Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Joe Burrow (9) former LSU stars lead the Bengals to their first playoff...
Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Joe Burrow (9) former LSU stars lead the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years.(AP Image)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are continuing their great season and have continued that into the playoffs. The former Tiger dynamic duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years as they knocked off the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday, Jan. 15 in the wild card round.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the win, completing 24-of-34 passes attempts. His former college teammate and No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase, caught nine passes for 116 yards and also added 23 yards on the ground on three carries.

The No. 4 seeded Bengals will travel to the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 22 with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on WAFB-TV.

Chase, also broke another record on Saturday with his 116 yards as he set the Bengals rookie record for receiving yards for a playoff game. Chase passed Cris Collinsworth who had 107 in Super Bowl XVI.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has been on a tear for the last four games, with a 4-0 record, throwing for 1,372 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 75.2% of his passes.

The Bengals are looking for their third AFC Championship Game appearance with a win over the Titans on Saturday. Cincinnati’s last two appearances 1982 and 1989 both ended in the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

