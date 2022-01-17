Eugene Collins, NAACP receive Metromorphosis Pacesetter Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge NAACP branch and its president, Eugene Collins, received the Metromorphosis Pacesetter Award on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Pacesetter Award is for those who make major contributions to improve the quality of life in urban communities.

The award acknowledges the “consistent leadership and advocacy around police misconduct, voting rights, child welfare and safety, and cronyism” by Collins.

This special honor came just in time for the organization’s 10-year celebration.

