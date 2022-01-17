Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Eugene Collins, NAACP receive Metromorphosis Pacesetter Award

NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter president Eugene Collins and Metromorphosis chief executive catalyst...
NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter president Eugene Collins and Metromorphosis chief executive catalyst Raymond A. Jetson(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge NAACP branch and its president, Eugene Collins, received the Metromorphosis Pacesetter Award on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Pacesetter Award is for those who make major contributions to improve the quality of life in urban communities.

The award acknowledges the “consistent leadership and advocacy around police misconduct, voting rights, child welfare and safety, and cronyism” by Collins.

This special honor came just in time for the organization’s 10-year celebration.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Students help beautify locations for Martin Luther King Day.
Hundreds of community members participating in MLK Day of Service
MLK Day of Service at various BR sites
MLK Day of Service at various BR sites
Husser Community School
Heart of Louisiana: Husser Community School
One woman ran to raise money for an injured Baton Rouge Police Department officer while one man...
Runners race for good causes in 2022 Louisiana Marathon Sunday