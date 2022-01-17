“Double-Barrelled” Spicy Penne Pasta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This pasta dish uses a combination of two types of meat along with a mélange of vegetables creating “double-barrel” flavor. Try substituting different sausage flavors for additional creativity.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (16-ounce) package penne pasta

1 pound spicy Italian sausage, casings removed

1 pound ground beef

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup diced orange bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup thinly sliced Crimini mushrooms

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

¼ cup chopped basil

¼ cup chopped parsley

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

2 cups beef stock

½ cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 1-gallon stockpot, bring 2 quarts lightly salted water to a rolling boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. When done, drain thoroughly and set aside. In a 1-gallon saucepot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add Italian sausage and ground beef then sauté until well browned. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add mushrooms, diced tomatoes, basil and parsley, stirring to mix well. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Add beef stock and bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 20–30 minutes or until sauce has reduced to approximately 1 cup, stirring often. Add cooked pasta and toss to coat well. Transfer mixture to a 9″ x 13″ baking dish and top with Mozzarella cheese. Bake 15–20 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and serve immediately.

