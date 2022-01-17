Creole Black-Eyed Pea, Pancetta, and Spinach Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ingredients in this recipe pay homage to three of the Creole cultures of Louisiana: the black-eyed peas of the Africans, the cured meat of the Italians, and the wintergreen spinach of the Germans. We have combined these unique ingredients into one pot to create a new dish that is typical of New Orleans regional cooking. Happy New Year!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 (15.8-ounce) cans Bush’s Black-eyed Peas

½ pound chopped pancetta

½ pound diced ham

3 cups chopped fresh spinach

2 cups diced onions

1 cup sliced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

2 tbsps minced garlic

2 quarts chicken stock

salt and black pepper to taste

1 tsp Italian seasoning

fresh basil for garnish

Method:

In a 3-quart stockpot, brown meat over medium-high heat, draining off excess grease if necessary. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and mince garlic. Cook until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add stock then bring mixture to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer, cover and cook 20–25 minutes. Add peas and spinach then cook 10 additional minutes. Season to taste with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Serve in warm soup bowls over a piece of crusty Italian bread garnished with a sprig of fresh basil.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.