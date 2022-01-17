Cream of Mirliton and Shrimp Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mirliton, which originated in Mexico, is known by many Americans as “chayote squash” or “vegetable pear” and by the French as “christophene.” The vegetable was brought to Bayou Country by the Canary Islanders, called “Los Isleños,” who relocated to Louisiana when Spain took ownership of New Orleans from France. This vegetable tastes great when cooked in a delicious creamy soup.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

8 mirlitons, sliced in half lengthwise

1 pound (31–35 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup half and half

¼ cup pecan oil

½ cup butter

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup thinly sliced garlic

2 tbsps flour

2 quarts chicken stock

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp dried basil

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large pot, boil mirliton halves in lightly salted water 30–40 minutes or until meat is tender enough to scoop from shells. Once tender, remove from water and cool. Using a teaspoon, remove and discard seeds then gently scoop meat out of shell. Discard shells and excess liquid accumulated while scooping meat. Place flesh in a large bowl and mash until smooth. Set aside. In a large Dutch oven, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and sliced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour, blending well into the vegetable mixture. Add chicken stock and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Blend in shrimp and reserved mirliton meat then cook 2–3 minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled. Add ground ginger and basil then season to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and add half and half, stirring to mix well. Serve immediately.

