BRPD responds to shooting near Marque Ann Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting that left two people injured at Olive Square Apartments near Marque Ann Drive on Monday, Jan. 17.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the victims are a teenage boy and a man.

Ages for the victims and details about their current condition have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.