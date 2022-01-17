Red Bags
BRPD responds to shooting near Marque Ann Drive

Police are investigating a reported shooting at Olive Square Apartments on La Annie Drive on...
Police are investigating a reported shooting at Olive Square Apartments on La Annie Drive on Jan. 17, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting that left two people injured at Olive Square Apartments near Marque Ann Drive on Monday, Jan. 17.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the victims are a teenage boy and a man.

Ages for the victims and details about their current condition have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

