A bit warmer to start the week before another shot of cold air arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fairly nice Martin Luther King Jr. Day can be expected around the area as high pressure takes control of our weather. After a cold morning start near freezing in some spots, afternoon highs will rebound to near 60° under generally sunny skies.

Future radar and clouds for Monday, Jan. 17. (WAFB)

Cold weather returns tonight into Tuesday morning, with lows around metro Baton Rouge expected to bottom out just above freezing. Areas north and east of the Capital City could see another brief light freeze to start on Tuesday. But afternoon temps will continue to trend warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday briefly trends much warmer ahead of our next cold front. Morning temps in the low 50s will give way to afternoon highs in the mid 70s. A few showers will be possible by early afternoon, but rain becomes likely late in the day into Wednesday night in association with that next cold front.

Futurecast for Wednesday, Jan. 19. (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center has also posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather along and northwest of a line extending from New Iberia to near Baton Rouge to McComb, Mississippi. The primary threat in any stronger storms would appear to be damaging winds, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 severe weather outlook. (WAFB)

Some rain will linger into early Thursday morning until the front slides into the northern Gulf of Mexico. In its wake, much colder weather returns for the end of the week and into the weekend. In fact, we could see a run of days with light to moderate freezes across the area from late this week into early next week. And we’ll monitor trends, but some areas, especially north and northeast of Baton Rouge, could flirt with hard freeze conditions on Friday and Saturday mornings.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Jan. 17. (WAFB)

The extended outlook points toward below-normal temperatures continuing into early next week, with a chance of rain returning by Tuesday.

